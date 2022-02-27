Donald Howard Stewart
August 19, 1947 — February 20, 2022
Donald Howard Stewart (Don) passed away February 20, 2022, at the age of 74.
Don was born on August 19, 1947, in Glendale, California. He was the youngest child of Arthur and Winifred Stewart. He attended Glendale Adventist Academy and Andrews University. In 1973 he graduated from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and married his sweetheart Diane the next day, on June 11. They were happily married nearly 49 years.
Don served 20 years in the Public Health Service, a dental career that began in Alaska and moved to Washington, New Mexico, Oklahoma and back to Washington. He later spent 14 years doing dentistry for the Washington State Penitentiary, retiring in 2012.
Don enjoyed travel, especially by train. He crossed the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Australia by rail. He participated in a mission trip to Zambia, and cruised the Panama Canal and Inside Passage to Alaska. He loved snow skiing and water skiing, cheered for the Mariners baseball team, played guitar and dabbled in model railroading. He was a devoted husband, dad and grandpa. He loved animals and over the years had dogs, cats, birds, turtles and a large aquarium. Don was an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist church.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Diane Stewart of Walla Walla; son, Scott Stewart and wife Sharon of Ridgefield, WA; daughter, Jenny Williams and husband Brian of Walla Walla; nine beloved grandchildren; brother, Doug Stewart and wife Betty of Angel Fire, NM.
