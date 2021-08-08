Donald Gene Kopf
October 14, 1931 — July 30, 2021
Donald Gene Kopf, 89, passed away at home, July 30, 2021. Donald, known to most as Don, was born on the family farm in Colton, WA, October 14, 1931, to Albert and Hilda (Welle) Kopf. He had three younger siblings (James, Del, and Lee).
Don graduated from Colton High School in 1950. After graduation, he worked on a farm in Uniontown, WA, and drove taxicab in Moscow, Idaho. In February 1951, he entered the Army reporting to Fort Lewis, WA. From there, he was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and was assigned to the 189th Tank Battalion, 31 Armored division. He received basic training as a tank driver. He applied for and received training for vehicle maintenance school at Camp Atterbury, IN, and Fort Knox, KY as a vehicle maintenance mechanic. After training, he was shipped to Germany during the Occupation of Germany. He was assigned to the 17th armored Engineers Battalion, 2nd armored division company A as a mechanic. He increased in rank to Staff Sargent in charge of maintenance for all A companies motorized vehicles. He spent 22 months in Europe.
He returned home in 1953 and graduated from auto body repair program at Spokane Trade School. He met and married Fern Ilene Hames, December 31, 1955, in Rosalia, WA. After marriage, they lived a short time in Moscow, ID and Colfax, WA. In 1958 they moved to Walla Walla, where Don accepted a job as Auto Body Shop Foreman at Dayl Graves, auto dealership.
In 1959 they started their family with first born Kathy, David in 1961, and 11 months later, Karyl was born, completing the family. Don loved anything sweet, and Fern was a wonderful cook and baker. Every night after dinner, there was dessert from eclairs, cream puffs, pies, cookies, and cakes. One of Don’s favorite was Angel Food cake with Peanut Butter frosting.
In 1963 he was employed by Walla Walla School District, teaching auto body repair at the Washington State Penitentiary Vocational School. In 1967 Walla Walla Community College was established. All vocational programs at the Penitentiary became part of the Community College. In 1968 Don helped develop the Auto Body Collision Repair and Auto Mechanics programs. Along with teaching Auto Collision Repair and related subjects, the last 15 years of his career, he was appointed department head and programs supervisor for nine trade and industrial programs. He was regional I-Car instructor for Southeastern Washington, Eastern Oregon, and Southern Idaho, updating repair techniques to body shop owners and industry personal. He toured assembly plants for Ford, GM, Chrysler, and Mercedes-Benz. Don retired in 1994 with 31 years of teaching.
His hobbies included hunting (especially pheasants), horseback riding, fishing, camping, restoring antique collector vehicles, welding art projects with son, David, traveling, volunteer tour guide at Fort Walla Walla Museum, watching and attending NASCAR, football, and baseball, reading, putting together puzzles, entering Model A, Model T and Studebaker in parades and classic car shows where he won
numerous awards.
One of his passions was being a member of the Walla Walla Sweet A’s. Working on and touring in his Model A. Each of his children went touring in WA, ID, OR, and WY. His nephew, Roger Hames, went on a tour of the Natchez Trace Trail from Nashville, TN to Natchez, MS.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Past Commander Life and member VFW Post 992, Past President Walla Walla Sweet A’s
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fern; brother, Del; brother-in-law, Lloyd Hames, Kenneth Hames, Richard Wyer, Art McCabe, Gilmore Iverson; sister-in-law, Helen Wyer, Ethelee McCabe, Bettie Iverson, Veva Jean Hames.
He is survived by his three children, Kathy Evans (Henry), David (Meri), Karyl Whiteley (John) of Kennewick; brothers, Lee (Cheryl) of Seattle, James (Mary Lou) of Coeur d’Alene; sister-in-law, Barbara Hames of Sitka, AK; numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren; special Godchild, Sarah Beechinor (Jason) and their children, Noah, Kayla, and Hadley, which he considered them his grandchildren; and his buddies he met for 10 a.m. coffee every weekday.
Viewing and visitation will be held Monday, August 9, 2021, from 4 p.m. until after Rosary. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 9 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 408 West Alder St. Walla Walla. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice, Blue Mountain Humane Society, or the charity of the donor’s choice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at www.herringgroseclose.com