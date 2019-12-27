Donald Frederick Smith
— December 19, 2019
Donald Frederick Smith, 81, died December 19, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston, ID. He was a life-long resident of Dayton.
He was known by his middle name “Fred”, born in Dayton to Donald Arthur and Dorothy Lenor Abraham Smith. He attended Dayton Schools graduating with the High School class of 1956.
On November 22, 1957, he married Virginia Want in a ceremony held in Waitsburg. Fred was employed by Columbia County Road Dept. for several years before becoming the Dayton School District Bus Superintendent. He retired in the year 2000.
Fred enjoyed the out of doors; hunting, fishing, bike riding, cutting firewood and working on motorcycles and tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia at the home; son, Johnny Jo Smith of Dayton; two daughters, Joni (Karl) Croft of Spokane and Jamie (Jeremy) Trump of Dayton; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lyle Smith.
A private burial will be in the family plot in the Dayton City Cemetery. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dayton Community Bible Church with Pastor Dewayne Ramsey officiating. Those who wish may contribute to the Dayton Community Bible Church, American Heart Association, National Cancer Society, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Hubbard-Rogg Funeral Home 111 S. 2nd St. Dayton, WA 99328.