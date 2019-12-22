Donald “Fred” Smith Dec 22, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald “Fred” Smith — Dec. 19, 2019 LEWISTON, ID - Donald “Fred” Smith, 81, and a life long resident of Dayton, died December 19, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.Arrangements are pending at Hubbard Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S. 2nd, Dayton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dayton Donald Smith St. Joseph Resident Lewiston Hospital Arrangement Featured Events Christmas Eve Service Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Trinity Baptist Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mission Church warmly invites you to join us in celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus on… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists