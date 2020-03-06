Donald F. Schack
Dec. 6, 1938 — March 6, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Donald F. Schack, 81, died December 6, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla.
