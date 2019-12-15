Donald Eugene Klicker
Sept. 8, 1929 — Nov. 30, 2019
On November 30, 2019, Donald Eugene Klicker went home to his family in heaven.
Don was born September 8, 1929. He grew up on Klicker Mountain with his father Jake Klicker, mother Ethel Klicker, four brothers and one sister. According to Don, living up Millcreek at the base of Klicker Mountain was a boy’s paradise.
In 1938, his family moved near Walla Walla on a farm they had purchased in order to grow strawberries. Don lived on that farm for 81 years.
Don married Jackie Hill in 1956. They had five children together. In 1963 Don and Jackie built Klicker Berry Stand, which continues to thrive after 56 years. His life was filled with family, farming, history and community. Who could ask for more?
Don is survived by sons, Ron (Leslie), John (Julie), Kyle (Monique); and daughter, Donna (Blake). Also survived by brothers, Bob (Nancy) and Del; brother-in-law, Bill Hill (Darlene); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackiel son Delbert; parents; brothers, Jake and Dave; and sister Ruth.
The family of Don Klicker expresses much appreciation to the Washington Odd Fellows Home for the loving care he received during his brief stay.
Funeral service is Friday, December 20, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Herring Funeral Home. Reception will follow at Pioneer Methodist Church.