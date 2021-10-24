Donald Eugene Hoppen
June 5, 1932 — October 14, 2021
Donald Eugene Hoppen, 89, went to his heavenly home on October 14, 2021.
Donald, known to most as ‘Don’ was born in Kansas City, Kansas on June 5, 1932, to Clarence T and Winona O (Capell) Hoppen. Don had three younger siblings, Nancy, Wayne and Steve.
Don grew up in Walla Walla and while still a child he worked at many of the local Italian farms and as a teenager he helped build a basement in his grandfather’s house. Hard work was instilled in Don at an early age. Don graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1950. After graduation, he worked at Wid Johnson Motors in Walla Walla. On January 5, 1951, he enlisted as an Airman Mechanic in the United States Air Force. He applied for engine specialist training and completed his training at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois in August of 1951. On January 7, 1953, he was sent to Korea with the 76th Bomb Squadron and was Honorably Discharged December 7, 1954.
While he was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, he met his bride to be, Paula Lee Roland. Don and Paula were married June 17, 1955, in Pomona, California. After they were married, they moved to Walla Walla. Don started working for Willis Hunt, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company and Maskelyne Transfer. Don opened his own Body Shop, Don’s Lacquer Shop in 1958 and later in 1971 opened an automotive speed parts and paint business ‘Custom Automotive’. He had several locations around Walla Walla until he transitioned his business to his home in 1998.
In 1956, they started their family and had four kids Dwight, Robert ‘Bob’, Donald ‘Donny’, and Sherry. Don loved his family where he taught his sons and daughter about hard work, sports, and everything about cars. He also instilled respect and honesty in every aspect of their lives. He showed his children the family businesses in body work and automotive parts and paint. Don always wanted to do the best job he could, especially when he painted cars, raised his family, and in his relationships with others.
Some of Don’s passions included growing his own vegetables and apple pie. He enjoyed drag racing with his friends at the local drag strip and watching NASCAR races on TV. In 2011, his children planned a family trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, so Don could be at the track infield for the Coke-Cola 600 and tour the Richard Petty Museum and race shops.
Don was a member of the Blue Mountain Community Church for many years. He received Christ as his personal savior in baptism on April 17, 1988. He always looked forward to hearing Pastor Jim share the message that Jesus had laid on his heart. Even when Don was in his last days, he would request to hear God’s message from the online church video. Don and Paula loved watching’ Larry’s Country Diner’ on RFD TV and listening to worship music praising God for his blessings. Paula preceded Don, passing away on December 29, 2017.
He is survived by his four children, Dwight (Jaci), Robert (Julianne), Donald (Kandee) of Walla Walla and Sherry Stumbo (Ralph) of Auburn; sister, Nancy Drake (Raleigh) of Hermiston, OR; brothers, Wayne Hoppen (Sandy) of Carrolls, WA, and Steve Hoppen of Milton-Freewater; nine grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Nathan.
Life Celebration services will be held at the Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla on Saturday, October 30, at 11 am. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Walla Walla Hospice, Blue Mountain Community Church or New Beginnings Chapel.