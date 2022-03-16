Donald Eugene
Dubbledee
August 20, 1925 — January 26, 2022
Donald (Don) Dubbledee, 96, passed away on January 26, 2022. He was born to Fred and Bonetia Dubbledee on August 20, 1925, in Smithboro, Illinois.
Don was the oldest of three with two sisters. When he was 16 years old, he left his home and caught a train to Washington, where he worked as a dishwasher on the Hanford Site in Benton County. Shortly after, he was hired to drive truck for an electrical company, and later trained to be a lineman. During those years, he traveled to many states for work and eventually settled at Pacific Power.
In 1961, Don went looking for Florence (Dood) Radermacher Farquharson, the ex-wife of a coworker named Jack, who died on the job. Don and Dood dated on and off for four years before getting married in 1964 in Walla Walla. They had one child together, Jill, and Don adopted Dood’s two girls Jackie and Julie.
He continued working for Pacific Power and was a foreman overseeing the construction of substations. After retiring in 1989, Don and Dood spent their winters enjoying the warm sun in Yuma, Arizona. Don loved to play golf, shuffleboard, horseshoes, and cards. He was a member of the Elks Club for 45 years and a member of the Union for 80 years. Don was also a MP on the railroad in the Army serving in Germany and France at the end of World War II.
Those who knew Don knew he did not have a mean bone in his body. He had a loving heart, a strong mind, and a gentle soul. He will be missed dearly by so many.
He is survived by his wife, Dood; daughters, Jackie Thornton, Julie (Mike) Lill; grandchildren, James, Alexander (Nicole), Tuesday Thornton, Ashton Montgomery, and one newest grandchild, Henry Thornton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, his daughter, Jill Montgomery; and grandchild, Sheradan Thornton.
Burial service will be private and held in Spring 2022.