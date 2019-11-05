Donald Eugene Cearley
Nov. 1, 1933 — Nov. 3, 2019
Donald Eugene Cearley, 86, died November 3, 2019. Don was born November 1, 1933, to James and Hester Williams Cearley in Walla Walla. He attended elementary school at Washington School and graduated from Wa-Hi. He worked at the Union Pacific Railroad Depot in Walla Walla starting his senior year cleaning out box cars, and then went on to become a fireman and eventually a locomotive engineer until his retirement in September 1995.
Don married Joanne Pfaffle in July 1966, and they had two daughters Diana in 1968 and Deborah in 1969. Don was known for telling stories, drinking coffee, gardening and beekeeping and enjoyed an occasional trip to Jackpot, Nevada, and numerous trips to Disneyland with his girls.
Don is survived by his wife, Joanne at home; dog Snowball; daughters, Diana (Russell) and Debbie (Robert); and three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Beal, Jacob Beal and Matthew Vera.