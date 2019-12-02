Donald E. Klicker
Sept. 9, 1929 — Nov. 30, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Donald E. Klicker, 90, died Nov. 30, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
