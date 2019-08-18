Donald “Don” Logosz
September 23, 1952 — July 28, 2019
Donald Ervin Logosz passed away on July 28, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by his immediate family.
Don was born September 23, 1952, in Dickinson, ND to parents Laudie and Irene Logosz. In 1955, the family moved to Milton-Freewater. He attended Freewater Elementary, Central Middle and graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1970. He attended Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, OR.
Don worked at Key Technology from 1974 through 1989. Subsequent employers included Isaacs & Associates, 20 years at Charter Communications, and most recently at CTDI, in a warehouse supervisor role.
He married his high school classmate, Kathy Morasch, on June 23, 1974. They resided in Milton-Freewater, until 1982 when they moved with their two children to raise their family in Walla Walla.
Don was an avid “sportster.” He most enjoyed playing and watching golf. He refereed OSAA high school and college basketball games. Don umpired American Legion baseball, he participated in league bowling, he played summer softball and played tennis. The annual Logosz brothers’ Christmas pinochle game was always loved, and he avidly worked on crossword puzzles. He loved spending time with family and friends and cherished his grandchildren above all.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 45 years; son, Brad Logosz; daughter, Melissa Jarvis (Wes) and grandchildren Caleb, Sophia, Makenna and Carter. Don is also survived by his sisters, LaVern Hayworth and Delores Piersol; and his brothers, Larry Logosz, Frank Logosz and Vernan Logosz.
A memorial service will be held on August 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Blue Mountain Community Church, 928 Sturm Avenue, Walla Walla, with Pastor Jim Snyder officiating.
The family expresses their gratitude to the Advanced Heart Disease and Transplantation team at Providence Spokane Heart Institute.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Mountain Community Church or Christian Aid Center (Walla Walla Rescue Mission).