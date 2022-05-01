Donald Dean Brown
December 12, 1930 – March 25, 2022
The world lost a sweet and gentle man on March 25, when Don Brown, 91, of Dayton went to his eternal rest.
Don was born to Ted Brown and Doris Stanton, the oldest of 3 children. He spent the majority of his life in Dayton, graduating with the class of 1949, and being a devoted alumni at class reunions. He married Lois Gentry in 1950, and they were blessed with two daughters, Cheryl and Trish. They enjoyed many family vacations of boating and snowmobiling.
Don will best be remembered for his career as the Parts Manager for Frontier Machinery/John Deere for over 40 years. Even recently, he would still be greeted warmly as “Brownie” by some of his former farm clients and remembered for his great memory of all those part numbers in the days before computers. He was an avid Seahawks fan and would rarely be seen without a Seahawks hat on.
After retiring Don and Lois became snowbirds, traveling every winter to Needles, CA in their RV.
After losing Lois to cancer in 1999 he met Dayton resident Kay Tunell who had also lost her spouse Bob in 1999. Don and Kay married in February 2001, in Needles, CA and enjoyed many years of traveling, spending time with family and going on cruises. Don will be remembered as a loving and caring caretaker to Kay when she went through cancer treatments and the years following. In 2020 when Kay and Don could no longer live in their home they moved to Brookdale and then Booker Rest Home in Dayton. We want to thank the staff there for always treating Don as one of their family.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Elder; father, Ted Brown; stepfather, Bert Elder; sister, Carol Brown; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Joi Brown; stepbrother, Bill Elder. He is survived by stepbrothers, Don Elder of Walla Walla and Ray Elder of Loveland, Colorado; daughters, Trish Grove and Cheryl Startin, both of Spokane; stepson, Matt Tunell of Prescott; and stepdaughter, Kris Buettner of Bellingham; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 3pm at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Youth Building in Dayton.