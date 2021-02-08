Donald A. Garner
May 13, 1941 — January 27, 2021
Donald Garner, 79, of Walla Walla, finished his journey on January 27, 2021.
Originally born in Iowa, but at a young age he and his family moved to Stockton, California. During his teenage years he worked in his father’s upholstery shop, and later in his 20s became a father.
He gave the better part of 25 years working for the California school district before retiring. In 2012 he moved to Walla Walla, Washington to enjoy and be closer to his family.
Donald is survived by his son, Anthony Garner and Anthony’s wife, Brandy Garner, who was as a daughter to him, and their son Callon Garner. He is also survived by his loving brother, Thomas Garner; and sisters, Sherri Lawlor and Julie Shaw.
Donald had a passion for model trains, friends, and family. He will be forever missed.
An intimate celebration of life will be held for Donald at a later date.