Dona Jean Smith
July 4, 1933 — March 26, 2022
Dona Jean Smith, 88, died March 26, 2022. She was born in Jamestown, North Dakota to Jay C. and Fern F. (Ford) Weeks
She was the oldest of 4 children; sisters Betty Lou and Kathleen and brother James Weeks. She married Howard P. Smith on February 1, 1953 and they celebrated their 67th anniversary in 2020. Howard preceded her in death on September 21, 2020. They had 4 children: Howard Jr., Debra, Lauri and Pamela.
She was a fabulous homemaker, seamstress, crafter and a wonderful mom, grandma and great grandma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents, Jay and Fern; brother, James; brothers-in-law, John Payne, Julius Wittman and John Wood. She is survived by her children: Howard and Marilou Smith, Debra and Greg Davison, Lauri and John McKinley and Pam and Andy Hermanns; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren of whom she loved dearly; her sisters, Betty Lou Branson, Kathleen Payne; sisters-in-law, Lassie Wittman and Jill Wood; as well as brother-in-law, Orville Branson.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, April 22, at 1pm at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Waitsburg. There will be a celebration of both Howard and Dona Jean following the service at the Old Towne Hall, 121 Main Street in Waitsburg from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Donations can be made thru Herring Funeral Home to the Waitsburg Historical Society, Hospice or a charity of your choice.