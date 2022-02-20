Domingo Antonio Franco
Feb. 6, 1954 — Sept. 23, 2021
Domingo Antonio Franco, 67, passed away in the early hours of September 23, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington. Mr. Franco, who went by Antonio, or Tony was born on February 6, 1954, in Toppenish, WA to Domingo Franco Jr., and Linda Soto Franco. He lived in Walla Walla throughout his childhood attending St. Patrick’s grade school and graduating from DeSales High School in 1972.
Antonio was a shining light of a beautiful first-born son to young Domingo and Linda who went on to honorably serve his country, as his father and several siblings did. As a boy and teenager, he was a decorated Boy Scout, managed a paper route, played DeSales Junior Varsity basketball and competed in youth boxing. Over his military service obligation that began in 1982, he was awarded the Army and Overseas Service ribbons; Good Conduct medal; Parachutist badge; and Expert M-16 and Expert Hand Grenade badges. After completing a tour of Bamberg, Germany he returned stateside to Fort Bragg, NC and received an honorable discharge in 1986.
Antonio was a devoted single father to his only daughter Celia Marie and the most loving grandfather, “papí” to his three grandchildren, Allegra, Gabriella and Cooper. Whether making sure they got through a dance lesson, basketball game, martial arts, or walking home safe, papí was there. Tony will forever be remembered by his family as the soft spoken, graciously appreciative, sports-loving, wonderful tennis playing and teaching man. He was so proud of and deeply loved his daughter, son-in-law, grandkids, and of course, his San Francisco 49ers. His community will remember Mr. Franco as the kind man that volunteered for numerous school events and the smiles given to them while he was a Battle Ground School District crossing guard employee. He is so dearly missed by all that held him close in their hearts.
Tony is survived by his daughter, Celia Marie (Joe Goodrich); granddaughters, Allegra Goodrich and Gabriella Goodrich; and grandson, Cooper Goodrich; mother, Linda; and brothers, Martin Carlos Franco, Tomas (Tom) Fernando Franco, Patricio (Patricio) Xavier Franco; and sisters, Veronica (Bonnie) Laura Torres (Franco) and Eva Maria Morales (Franco); and 25 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Domingo; his sister, Guadalupe (Lupita, Pita, Lupe) Jesusita Franco; and brother, Mario Francisco Franco.
A memorial and Celebration of life service was held on Friday, October 22, 2021 in Ridgefield, WA. The catered outdoor event was attended by close family and friends, and included a Mariachi band, a military gun salute and taps.
Bereavement wishes or story sharing can be sent to: Franco-Goodrich Family, 17616 NE 97th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA 98604; or Mrs. Linda Franco, 834 St. John Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.