Dola Farag
September 30, 1931 — November 24, 2021
Dola Farag passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Dola was born on September 30, 1931, in Bagdad, Iraq, the first of four children born to Nasif Hasso and Ida Schlegel. Her siblings include Ella, (1936) Anton, (1940) and Serena (1950). At 11 years old, Dola was fluent in three languages. English was the main language spoken at home. School was taught in Arabic and her mother would speak to her in German.
Dola completed high school and an Associate’s Degree in Secretarial Science at Middle East College in Beirut, Lebanon. After several years of employment as an administrative secretary at the Seventh-day Adventist Hospital in Baghdad, she returned to Middle East College to teach shorthand and typing. During this time, she met Wadie Farag who taught Bible at the college. They married in 1956 and moved to Egypt where Wadie served as pastor, first in Cairo (4 years) and then Alexandria (2 years). Son and daughter, Wafa (1957) and Wafia (1958) were born when the family lived in Cairo.
In 1965 the family immigrated to the United States and Wadie assumed pastoral responsibilities at the West Chester SDA Church in Pennsylvania. Dola completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education at West Chester State College and worked as an organist and secretary for a several years.
In 1970 the family moved to Lacombe, Alberta. Wadie served as lead pastor of the Canadian Union College Church and Dola assisted as organist.
In 1976 Wadie and Dola moved to Medicine Hat, Alberta, where Dola served as teacher and principal at the one-room church school. In 1979 Wadie and Dola moved to Calgary, Alberta and Dola began teaching typing, history, and math at Chinook Winds Adventist Academy. Dola was an excellent teacher and the students thrived under her tutelage.
In 2000, Dola retired from teaching and moved to Spokane to live near her daughter. When Wafia and family moved to Walla Walla, in 2011, Dola joined them under the same roof.
Dola enjoyed gardening, knitting, baking, and playing the organ and piano. She thoroughly enjoyed her three grandchildren, Evan, Nolan, and Elise Kinne, as well as her four great-grandchildren. From childhood, Dola committed her life to God, was an devoted disciple of Jesus and dedicated member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Dola was preceded in death by husband, Wadie; and son Wafa. She is survived by brother, Anton Hasso (Oceanside, CA); and sisters, Ella Haddad (Loma Linda, CA) and Serena Tonstad (Oslo, Norway).
Interment will be Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:30 am, at Spokane Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at the College Place Village SDA Church, December 29, 2021, at 11am.
Dola Farag was loved and honored in life. She will be cherished in our memories. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com