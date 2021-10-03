Dixie Lee Suiste
May 14, 1938 — September 24, 2021
Dixie Lee Suiste, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on September 24, 2021, in Vancouver, Washington. Dixie was born on May 14, 1938, in Pendleton, Oregon to Andrew Suiste and Irma Lavadour. She was the oldest of three children.
Dixie spent her childhood growing up on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in eastern Oregon where she also went to school and worked on the family farm. While attending high school she met, and later married, Everyl Pennington. In 1955 they wed and had three children together during the span of their marriage.
Among her many interests, she took pleasure in reading, gardening, cooking, dancing, and listening to music. Her musical tastes were varied, but she maintained a lifelong love of classic country and western swing. She also enjoyed old movies, antique collecting, swimming, hiking, and watching the night sky. Dixie had a strong connection to animals and supported their ethical treatment. During her lifetime she nursed many an injured and infirmed animal back to health.
She was beautiful and funny and curious and intelligent. And she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Suiste; mother, Irma Lavadour; brother, Leonard Suiste; first husband, Everyl Pennington; and second husband, Bud Ferguson. She is survived by her sister, Donna Reece (Jim); daughter, Christine Fry (Glenn); son, Ellis Pennington; daughter, Sara Pennington (Melissa); niece, Lisa Peterson (Lorne); granddaughter, Dana Fry (Tyler); granddaughter, Gloria Fry (Russell); grandnephew, Kolten Youncs; grandnephew, Dylan Youncs; and additional extended family.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, October 04, 2021, from 10:00 until 6:00 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 05, 2021, in the Chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Morris, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to your local no-kill animal shelter or animal sanctuary, through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com