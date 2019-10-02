Dixie J. Bird
April 30, 1957 — Sept. 30, 2019
RICHLAND - Waitsburg resident Dixie Jean Bird, 62, died Sept. 30, 2019, at Kadlec Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
