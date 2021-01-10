Diana Jeanne Schreindl
January 26, 1943 — January 7, 2021
Diana Jeanne Schreindl (Kennedy), died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the age of 77, peacefully surrounded by family at her home. Diana was born on January 26, 1943, in Walla Walla to her parents Riley Wilson Kennedy and Melissa Allen.
She was preceded in death by two of her children, Michael and Melissa; a sister, Judith Kennedy; and her parents. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert (Bob) Schreindl; and four children, Paul (Shannon), Mark (Kenna, partner) Schreindl, and Leah (Manuel) Maldonado of Walla Walla and David (Jeanne) Schreindl of Dayton. One of her favorite activities was spending time with any of her 15 grandchildren.
Diana spent most of her life in the Walla Walla Valley and attended area schools at Dixie elementary, Berney Elementary, Pioneer Junior High School and graduated from Wa-Hi in 1961. After high school she attended Brigham Young University for a year before being trained as a dental assistant in Provo, Utah. She spent two years in France serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following that she worked for orthodontist James Dart, which is where she was introduced to her future companion. After a short courtship they were married in Salt Lake City on June 10, 1969.
She loved being a stay-at-home mom. She also enjoyed learning and earned her BA in Business Administration from Eastern Washington University after her last child enter grade school. She used her education to lead the Retired Senior Volunteer Program for over 10 years. She also worked as a teacher’s assistant. Her true passion was helping others including being a volunteer for hospice, an organization that would be there for her in the end.
Diana enjoyed traveling, including a life-long dream trip to Ireland she took with one of her closest friends just prior to her passing. She also traveled to Mexico, Africa, Central America, Europe, Canada, Alaska, and Jerusalem. She loved being able to walk where Jesus had walked. Her travels also included two missions with her husband to Toronto, Canada and Cape Town, South Africa.
Diana spent many hours working on gathering family history. To facilitate the record of her personal history, Diana took several writing classes at WWCC. She used that experience to write down many of her own life stories over the next year, which she compiled in a book along with many pictures of her life and presented to each of her children. She also cherished Christmas time and loved to share her collection of nativity sets from around the world.
A private, family-only service will be held on Thursday, January 14, at the Walla Walla Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A public viewing and celebration of Diana’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street.