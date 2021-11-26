Desmond Swenson-Leaks
December 28, 2001 — October 30, 2021
Desmond Swenson died suddenly in a car accident at the age of 19, leaving behind his mother, Kyla Swenson; father, Lucas Leaks aka Lucas Smart; and siblings, Damien Leaks, Danielle Swenson-Leaks, and Aiden Halberg.
Desmond was a determined young man who was dedicated to following his dream of being a protector.
He brought love and light to everyone in his path. Desmond was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School and studied Criminal Justice in college. He worked as a Security Guard and had aspirations of becoming a Bounty Hunter.
Desmond was interested all styles of music, he played the drums, and was learning the guitar. He also loved to spend his days fishing, and playing video games, especially with his brother Damien. He enjoyed picking on his little sister (because he loved her) and she sure misses it. His little brother adored him and looked up to him to show him the latest rap music. Another favorite past time is scaring his grandma Linda and couldn’t wait to tell his Mom all about the next new thing he wanted to buy. He loved his car and his family. Everyone remembers Desmond for his bright blue eyes, and his even brighter smile and spirit He inspired all of those around him. He was funny, intelligent, charming, charismatic, loyal, loving, respectful, genuine and passionate.
Desmond was a phenomenal human being whom we were privileged to know him for the short time we were granted.
Desmond Swenson’s Memorial Service will be held this Sunday, November 28, 2021, at noon in the University Church in College Place, with a continued gathering at the Eagles for a potluck dinner, and a Celebration of Desmond’s life at the Eagles at 3pm. Please join us to celebrate the life we shared with Desmond. Flowers are welcomed at the church or Eagles and any contributions can be made to the Eagles c/o Kyla Swenson.