Dennis Lee Santo
December 19, 1946 — April 26, 2021
Dennis Lee Santo, 74, passed away peacefully on April 26, with his son Roger by his side. Dennis was born December 19, 1946, in Walla Walla, and was the family’s ‘babe wrapped in swaddling cloths’ under the tree on his first Christmas Eve.
Dennis grew up in Walla Walla on his grandparent’s homestead on School Avenue with his parents Wilfred and Golde Santo, older brother Bob and younger sister Jeannie. He attended Walla Walla Valley Academy, graduating in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army serving as a Medic in Korea. Upon his discharge, he married Judy Wolfe on December 29, 1968. Roger, the joy of their life was born the following year. They lived in Gresham and Hermiston, OR before settling into their dream ‘homestead’ on Electric Avenue; which they soon began transforming the rough piece of land into an oasis of fruit trees and berries from his grandfather’s homestead. A bountiful garden, manicured lawns with exotic flower beds with a Koi pond, along with a shop and guest cottage/garage filled their already busy schedules; but they loved every minute of it.
Even though both worked full time jobs - Dennis as a flooring expert for Kurt’s then a commercial sales rep. for Lumberman’s (Pro Build), and Judy as a typesetter; they worked after hours and weekends installing miles of fences around the Walla Walla Valley. With Roger in tow and soon joining in with the work, they taught him the value of a lifelong work ethic.
In 2010, they were blessed with the birth of their granddaughter, Jasmine. They took every opportunity to visit her, along with her yearly stays with them during the summer; which gave their lives new purpose. In 2013, Judy was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer; then Dennis started having health problems and retired; but they were both fighters and continued their hard work. They sold their dream home of 41 years and moved to College Place; only to jump right in totally rebuilding the backyard into a park-like setting. After 5 years Judy lost her battle with cancer, just 13 days short of their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Dennis and Judy loved the water - oceans, rivers, lakes. They loved going to the Oregon coast and spent most summer weekends at their riverfront property near Sandpoint, ID. Dennis made yearly fishing trips to Alaska, with Judy joining him occasionally. Dennis had a cruise booked to Alaska for he and Jasmine last year, but because of COVID, the cruise was cancelled. He had hoped they could make the cruise this summer.
With his driving work ethic, Dennis started working for a local Wall Walla Valley beekeeper cutting intricate pieces of wood for alfalfa bee boxes. He would be at the saw in his garage most days from dawn til dusk.
He is survived by his son, Roger Santo (Katherine) of Marysville, WA; brother, Bob Santo of College Place; sister, Jeannie (Doug) McGuire of Kennewick; sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Kostenmaki; brother-in-law, Dan Palmer of College Place; aunt, Dee Santo of Pendleton; grandchildren, Jasmine, Kristian, Issac, Kyla, Kaitlynn, Kristina, Kobe; and numerous extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy; parents, Wilfred and Golde (Klebe) Santo; as well as extended family members.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to WW Valley Academy or WW University.