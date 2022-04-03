Dennis Edward Hensley
January 8, 1927 — March 29, 2022
Dennis Edward Hensley, passed on March 29, 2022, as his human body and mind failed him. He was 95. Dennis was born in Sylvian, Oklahoma on Jan. 8, 1927, to parents Dorotha E. Sizemore and William M. Hensley. His father, a farmer, died when Dennis was young. Dennis’s mother moved him and his multiple siblings to Prosser, Washington. Dennis graduated from Prosser High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 amid the tail end of World War II. He garnered the rank of Seaman Second Class and served on the USS Admiral H.T. Mayo on an early voyage to Honolulu in the spring of 1945. An injury prompted him to leave the military service in October of that year with an honorable discharge.
Dennis married his wife, Nola Faye Walker, in 1949. Born to the couple were two children, Eric and Gwen. Dennis continued with a career in sales, including security systems to the U.S. government. Outside of work, he enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, and hunting. Dennis and Nola were married 70 years prior to her death.
He is survived by his son, Eric Hensley (Corinne); daughter, Gwen Powers (Dave); granddaughters, Nicole Hensley, and Kim Berlin (Mike); and great-granddaughters, Izabelle and Alexis Berlin.
Friends and family my share memories of Dennis and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.