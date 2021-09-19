Dennis (Denny) John Cannon
August 12, 1941 — August 8, 2021
Dennis (Denny) John Cannon passed away peacefully at home on August 8, 2021, just 4 days before his 80th birthday. The previous two months he went through a surprising and challenging battle with Lymphoma. He is survived by his wife, Susan; sister, Pat; daughter, Heather and her partner Ben; as well as stepsons, Jay and Brett, their wives Emily and Melissa; and six step grandchildren, Henry, George, Sabrina, Wyatt, Emmett, and Hewitt. He is deeply loved and missed by all.
Denny was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 12, 1941, to Bernice Moell and John Cannon. He and sister, Pat Wood, stayed well connected his whole life, visiting each other and occasionally traveling together. Their latest trip had been in 2018 to Ireland to visit the towns of their Irish ancestors. He attended Parma High School in Ohio, received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University, and was a member of Phi Delta Theta - a fraternity known for their mischief making and practical jokes – which carried into later life.
In 1969 he married Sandra Spencer and in 1970 they had a daughter, Heather. A loving father, on birthdays he always took the time to make beautiful hand drawn celebratory signs for his wife and daughter, which he would post on the wall to surprise them. In 1974 the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon where he designed and built their dream home with contemporary features including a sunken dining table pit and large supergraphics, decorating several walls. In 1976 the young family made the adventurous choice to move to Karlsruhe, Germany where they lived for 15 years, became fluent in German, and developed deep friendships with locals. These years were marked by extensive travel to all Western European countries, skiing the French and Swiss Alps, and hiking and bicycling with friends.
He served his country as a civilian employee for the U.S. Navy, spending three Summers in Antarctica (via New Zealand, both places held fond memories for him) where he advised the Navy on the efficacy of the McMurdo Station nuclear power plant. Later he served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Karlsruhe and Heidelberg Germany. In 1991 he moved to the Corps’ Walla Walla District where he managed the first successful completion of a cleanup project at the Hanford nuclear site. He collaborated with the Port of Walla Walla and WSDOT to establish preliminary environmental planning for roadway improvements on Route 12 along the Columbia River and established the first of its kind in the Corps - the Boise outreach office.
One of his finest post-Corps achievements was his work for the City of Caldwell as Redevelopment Coordinator managing the Indian Creek “Daylighting” Restoration and City Center Revitalization Project. The result has been simply beautiful. Worth a visit! Known for his strong, dynamic, and collegial management style, he is still much beloved by those who worked for and with him.
In 2008 he had the great delight of being introduced to Susan Collins and the couple married in 2013. The couple’s love of travel included 6 wonderful trips to Europe, 3 trips to Hawaii, a 75th Birthday trip to the Southwest, many trips to Sun Valley, ID, and frequent trips to see family and friends. He never tired of the beautiful clean architecture of the Alps and gorgeous alpine landscapes. Grindelwald and Garmisch were among his favorite towns. A true engineer’s heart, he always loved having a project. In 2015 the couple renovated a new home in College Place and in 2020, inspired by the English glass conservatories they had seen on their travels, he designed and built a beautiful sunroom addition onto their home. The couple joined the Walla Walla Country Club and enjoyed playing golf with friends. A 7th trip to Europe was in the planning. The couple’s happy 13 years together were built upon love and allyship.
Dennis loved good food, travel, music, art, architecture, cars, politics, and political history. He had an artful way of blending humor, lightheartedness, and occasional mischief into his life. Although he walked, biked, and skied throughout his life, he preferred to do so leisurely and most preferably with a rest stop at a pub, restaurant, or a bakery along the way. (Any mention of baked goods always lit him up.) His large and surprisingly varied music collection spanning many cultures was always a treat to hear. Like many boys at heart, he loved cars and took meticulous care of them. Though later in life he adhered religiously to the speed limit, in his younger years he would take joy in demonstrating a car’s true capabilities to the delight of his young nephew.
Denny was taken from us too soon. We all feel he had more living left to do. His wish for us was to have fun in our lives and to do good for the world. We miss him dearly and he inspires our daily living and will live on in our hearts and minds.