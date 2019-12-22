In Loving Memory of Dennis Daryl Dawes Sr.
January 12, 1951 — December 3, 2019
Former resident Dennis Daryl Dawes Sr., 68, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday morning December 3, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Portland Ore., following his battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on January 12, 1951, in Portland, Ore. to Gene Irvin Dawes Sr. and Mabel Iris (Thorson)
Dawes. He attended Pioneer Junior High School and Wa-Hi, class of 1969. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy as a communications officer during the Vietnam War. In 1976, Dennis married the love of his life, Katherine
Louise Fausti of Walla Walla. Dennis and Kathy
resided in College Place, Walla Walla, and Kake, Alaska before settling down in Gresham, Ore. in 1988.
Dennis enjoyed a career in law enforcement and security until retiring in 2013 including; College Place Police Department, Washington State Penitentiary, Kake Police Department, and First Response Security in Beaverton, Ore. After retirement, Dennis was an Oregon State Park Camp Host and, later, the groundskeeper for Maryhill Museum in Wash. Dennis enjoyed several hobbies including hunting, fishing, hosting, woodworking, beachcombing, and spending time with his beloved golden retriever Sofia.
Dennis is survived by; two daughters, Faustina “Tina” Louise McDowell of Gresham, Ore. and
Jessica Ann Radtke of Fairview, Ore.; a son, Dennis Daryl Dawes Jr. of The Dalles, Ore.; two brothers, Gene Irvin Dawes Jr. and Patrick Timothy Dawes Sr.; one sister-in-law, LaRae Jean Dawes; one stepbrother,
Wayne L. McCauley; three stepsisters, Colleen L. McCauley, Tamara L. Jones, and Debra L. Jamison; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Michael Arlington Dawes Sr.; his stepparents, Russell
Gilpin and Alice “Patty” Patricia Dawes; and his wife, Katherine L. Dawes.
Per Dennis’s request, a service was not held. Dennis wished to spend eternity with his wife Kathy so their ashes will be spread in Lincoln City, Ore. Celebrate Dennis’s life by donating to Golden Bond Rescue of Oregon, Inc. in his name or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
May Dennis’s humor, love, and memory continue to shine upon his family and friends.