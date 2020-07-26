Dennis C. Snyder
November 4, 1942 — June 18, 2020
Dennis C. Snyder, 77, died June 18, 2020. He was born in Lewiston, ID and lived in Elk City, ID. He then moved to Walla Walla where he went to St. Patrick School and WaHi, and graduated in 1961.
On August 29, 1961, he married Carol Fuentes. In October 1961, he joined the Navy. He was in Viet Nam.
Dennis and Carol have two sons, Christopher (Carla) Snyder, and Corey (Emilee) Snyder; five grandsons: Travis, Cody, Josh, Brandon and Connor Snyder; three great-grandsons, and one and a 1/2 great-granddaughters.
He worked for the Shell Oil Company after getting out of the Navy while going to college part time. After college he went to work for the State of Oregon as a Boiler Inspector.
When thinking about where to retire he decided to move back to Walla Walla. He worked at The Pen for 20 years. He was a member of the Walla Walla Fraternal Eagles.
His favorite thing to do was camping and fishing, especially when the grandsons where young and he would take them with him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother.
There will be a Celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Eagles Club, 350 S. 2nd St at 2 p.m. There will be a potluck. Donations can be made to the Homeless Vets. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.