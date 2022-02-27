Dennis Albert Laib
July 16, 1944 — February 20, 2022
On February 20, Dennis Albert Laib peacefully left this world surrounded by his two loving children, Traci and John. He was 77 years of age.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Karen of Savoy, IL; daughter, Traci Lipps of Urbana, IL and her four children, Sarah (Nathaniel), Dexter (Reileigh), Hannah, Kendal; and son, John (Carolyn) Laib of Dayton, Washington and their four children, Cathy (Derek), Patrick (Kasey), Levi (Alyssa), and Bonnie; as well as three great-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Tim Laib of Dayton; son-in-law, Dr. Henry Lipps of Urbana, IL; and brother, Loren Laib of Dayton.
Dennis was born July 16, 1944, in Ritzville, WA. He farmed in Dayton until his retirement in 1998. Dennis was a loving father and encouraged his children to pursue their passions. Post retirement, Dennis started a second career as a long-haul truck driver. For many years, Dennis enjoyed trucking across the country with his loyal Jack Russell Terrier, Spud. In 2005, Dennis formally retired and moved to Urbana, IL with his loving wife Karen. Dennis and Karen have spent their retirement with a small acreage that they spent time improving with landscaping. Dennis was passionate about working with his hands and often was found wood working and tinkering in his shop. He loved sharing his hobbies with his grandchildren.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 5, 10:30am at the First Congregational Church in Dayton. Corbeill Funeral Home of Dayton, WA will be handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glen Nysoe Cancer Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.corbeillfuneralhomes.com.