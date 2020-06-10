Delores Triebwasser
March 29, 1933 — June 8, 2020
COLLEGE PLACE -
Delores Triebwasser, 87, died June 8, 2020, at Brookdale College Place.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
