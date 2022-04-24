Delores Jean Archer
January 5, 1938 — April 2, 2022
Delores Archer, 84 years old, passed away in Walla Walla, on April 2, 2022.
Dee was born as a twin on January 5, 1938, to Abraham “Abe” and Esther Heiser in Great Bend, Kansas. She attended elementary school in Shaffer, Kansas. Later the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Dee graduated from Campion Academy, located in Loveland, Colorado, in 1956. In 1960 she received her AS degree in Secretarial Science from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Dee married Norman R “Dale” Archer in 1960 and moved to Minnesota. Eventually, three children, Gail, Wendy, and Bruce, joined the home. Later the family settled in College Place. Dee, wanting to contribute to the family income and be home with her children, started taking in custom sewing projects and doing alterations. Then in 1968, she had the opportunity to work with Peggy Mann, the original owner of Mann’s House of Brides in Walla Walla. She was an alterationist and salesperson. Later, she worked with the subsequent owner, Claire Woiblet. Dee loved the creative aspect of this work as well as helping to make a bride’s wedding dreams come true. Eventually, Dee owned and operated “Alterations by Dee” in Walla Walla, College Place, Seattle, and Alaska and was known for her expert workmanship. Dee loved music and appreciated anything of beauty, whether it was clothing, household furnishings, or flowers. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, and camping. Dee was a great cook and was always excited to share a good meal with family and friends.
Delores was preceded in death by her brother, Darrel Heiser; her husband, Dale Archer; and great-grandson, Riley Lutton. She is survived by her sister, Irma Mattson of Colorado Springs, CO; her children, Gail Lutton of Milton Freewater, Wendy Bleth of Lexington, OR, and Bruce Archer of Waukee, IA; along with 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at the College Place Village SDA Church, 715 SE 12th Street, College Place. Memorial gifts may be made to Gospel Outreach, 712 NE C St, College Place, WA 99324.