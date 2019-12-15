Delores Ann Truesdale
July 11, 1936 — Dec. 12, 2019
RICHLAND - Dayton resident Delores Ann Truesdale, 83, died Dec. 12, 2019, at Kadlec Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
