Delmer Joseph Kopf
April 17, 1937 — November 4, 2020
Delmer Joseph Kopf, known to most as “Del”, was born in Colton, Washington to Albert and Hilda Kopf on the family farm. After high school graduation, Del joined the Marines, where he met his future wife Marguerite (Margie). Del and Margie married on February 7, 1959.
Del worked for NASA, helping put the first man on the moon, before moving the family to Walla Walla in 1971. He was employed by Crown Cork and Seal as an electrician until his retirement.
Del coached Little League Baseball and was a Boy Scout leader. Del was highly active in his children’s, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s lives by attending sporting events, school functions and babysitting. His family was his life. Del loved his garden and property spending hours making it look beautiful. When his health started to decline, he mentioned that one of his favorite things was to sit on his porch and talk to all the walkers passing by. He beamed when neighbors walked by his house boasting about his property.
He was a member of the Assumption Catholic Church. He never missed a mass including watching services from home when COVID hit. Faith was extremely important to Del.
Anyone that had the pleasure of meeting Del, absolutely adored him. He was so caring, selfless and fun. His niece Jamie shared “Uncle Del always had a slight smile on his face-like he was amused/satisfied with whoever he was with/around!” He was the nicest person in the family, always seeing the silver lining.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie; and his son, Delmer Joseph Jr. Surviving are his three daughters, Theresa Klingenberg (Roger), Patricia Duncan (Tim), Kathyrn Kopf all of Walla Walla; son, John Kopf (Bethann) of Vancouver. His eight grandchildren who referred to him as “gramps”, Luke, Adam, Jacob, Joshua, Michelle, Nicole, Caitlin and Alix. His great-grandchildren who referred to Del as “grampsy”, Aquila, Reece, Kaylee, Lauren, Tayten, and Jaxen. His three brothers, Don Kopf of Walla Walla, James Kopf of Coeur d’Alene, and Lee Kopf of Seattle.
The rosary will be recited at 6pm Thursday, November 12, at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S Second Ave at 2pm, November 13.
Margie, his beloved wife died from cancer in 1996. Family asks that if you are so moved, a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.