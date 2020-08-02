November 24, 1929 — July 23, 2020
Della passed July 23, 2020, at Washington Odd Fellows Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, not yet determined.
Della was born on November 24, 1929, to Daniel Ernest and Lillie Mae (Pruitt) Davis of Dayton Washington. Della was a lifelong resident of Dayton and attended Dayton Schools and Graduated from Dayton High School in 1948. She moved to Walla Walla in 2002.
Della was married to John Bruce in 1949 until his passing on November 26, 2000. She was married to Leslie Blain in 2004 until his passing in 2016.
Della was employed by the Green Giant Company and as a dental assistant for Dr. Wally Robertson until her retirement in 1984.
Della enjoyed being a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented craftsperson and created many gifts and family treasures with her quilts needlepoint and toll painting. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing bridge. She will be remembered fondly by family for the many camping and mushrooming outings they shared.
Della served as a caregiver at Walla Walla Hospice and was an active member of the Methodist and Congregational churches.
Della is survived by two sons, Jeff (Deborah) Bruce of Walla Walla and Mike (Diane) Bruce of Phoenix AZ, five grandchildren; Marc Bruce, Lindsey Bruce, Travis Bruce, Jeffrey and Michael Bennett, seven great-grandchildren; Noah Bruce, Sylvia Bruce, Emma Bruce, Maverick Bruce, Blake, Micah and Gavin Bennett, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in Death by her parents six brothers, five sisters, and her two husbands, John Bruce and Leslie Blain.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walla Walla Community Hospice through Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt. Friends and family may share memories, make donations to Hospice, and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com