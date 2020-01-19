Della Jordan
Sept. 6, 1930 — Jan. 12, 2020
Della Jordan was born on September 6, 1930, in Worland, Wyoming to Ethel and Conray Bryson. Della was raised in various parts of Wyoming, and her mother settled in Basin, Wyoming when Della was 5 years old. Della attended school in Basin, Wyoming until high school when the war interrupted her education.
During her childhood days Della spent countless hours with her younger brother Richard climbing the hills around her home and riding her bicycle all over town. Della enjoyed school very much and excelled in all her classes. She was a prolific reader and devoured any and all books that came her way. Her most favorite place to spend time was in the local library
At age 16 Della met Casey Jordan at a dance. They quickly became a couple and shortly thereafter were married on March 13, 1947, in Red Lodge, Montana. Casey and Della settled back in Wyoming starting their marriage in a sheep herders trailer tending a herd of sheep. It was cold and cramped but together they managed to make it work.
A few years later the couple settled in Basin, Wyoming where Casey worked as a stone cutter. In 1950 Della started the “Jordan Tribe” with the birth of her first child, a daughter. More children would come on a regular basis over the next few years.
The family ended up in Walla Walla in the spring of 1959. They rented a house on Harrison street until the perfect house for a family of 7 was found on South 4th Street, 3 blocks from Paine School. The large house would easily accommodate the growing family. Soon the family was complete with 2 boys and 5 girls. Della often said her greatest joy was her family.
Della quickly involved herself in church activities and later worked at Paine school as a playground/lunchroom supervisor for many years. Della was involved in local PTA groups and received the Washington State Golden Acorn Award in 1970 for her dedicated service.
Della was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Walla Walla 2nd Ward. She served in the Primary as a teacher, as a Cub Scout den leader, a visiting teaching supervisor, compassionate service leader and ward librarian. She excelled in all her callings and earned the affections of all those whom she served.
Later in her life, Della went back to school for bookkeeping and business classes to help supplement the family income. Della worked at Montgomery Ward in the catalog and parts department until the store closed. She continued with the same type of work at Sears until her retirement.
In 2004 Casey and Della sold their “fortress” on 4th Street and downsized to a mobile home in Rancho Villa. Casey passed away in 2011 and Della continued to live at Rancho Villa until 2012 when it became evident that she was losing the ability to care for herself. She moved into Odd Fellows Home in December of 2012 and later moved to Spokane in April of 2018 so she could be closer to family who would care for her.
Della is survived by her children: Connie (Brent) Hackworth, Steve Jordan, Kathy (Dan) Cutler, Kelly Jordan, Elizabeth (Ray) Schultz, Sally (David) Bond, and Shannon (Rich) Daniel. She has 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on January 24, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1821 South 2nd Ave, Walla Walla. A viewing will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mnt. View Cemetery.
The family would like to express gratitude for the compassionate and tender care from the staff of Ridgeview Place and Hospice of Spokane. In lieu of flowers or gifts Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.