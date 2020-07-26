Della Bruce-Blain
Nov. 24, 1929 — July 23, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Della Bruce-Blain, 90, died July 23, 2020, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
