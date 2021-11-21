Dell Wagner
June 6, 1929 — November 11, 2021
Dell Wagner passed away in his home on November 11, 2021. He was 92. Dell and his twin brother Dale were born in the College Place Sanitarium on June 6, 1929, to Harold and Laura Wagner. In 1949, Dell married the girl he met in high school and fell in love with, Lenore Skinner. Lenore wasn’t his only passion in life--gardening was almost equal. “I can seed a lawn any month of the year,” he once said, and he often packed his pruners on trips to help people with their yard work. His gardening knowledge came from years of farming and landscaping in the Walla Walla Valley.
In 1973, he surprised everyone by turning his farm into Country Estates Mobile Park. As the business grew, he and Lenore traveled the world to places like Guatemala, Sweden, Russia, Australia, and New Zealand.
Dell lived a full life and was a blessing to many. He is remembered most by his wife of 72 years, Lenore; and his three daughters: Janalee Coffeen (Nat), Gail Wagner, and Julie Wade (Gary); as well as his brother, Richard Wagner; his sister, Betsy White (Wendell); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Dale, his brother, preceded him in death.
Any donations in Dell’s memory can be made to the Wanda Skinner Gross Student Aid Fund at Walla Walla Valley Academy or through the Walla Walla Community Hospice.
Dell worked hard his whole life--rest in peace now.