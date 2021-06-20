Delbert Wayne Klicker
January 18, 1934 — April 19, 2021
On April 19, 2021, Delbert Wayne Klicker was taken to heaven to be with his family and God.
Del was born January 18, 1934, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, to Jake and Ethel Klicker.
He worked on the family Homestead on Klicker Mountain with his four brothers and one sister, where he picked berries. Delbert ran as a foreman for the pickers and field work.
Delbert had a burning passion for sports. He played baseball, basketball, and football, his accomplishments and milestones earning him induction into the hall of fame for both WA-Hi and Whitman College. He even played baseball in the Navy and was a part of the Walla Walla Bears Baseball team from 1953-55. The only thing that could match his love of sports was his love of fishing. He caught his first trout when he was five years old and fished every chance he could.
Delbert was a board member for the Tri-State Steel header Board of Directors. He was your go to guy for everything fishing. He started selling Christmas trees with his brothers Don and Dave in 1949. Klicker Christmas Trees would become a Walla Walla Christmas staple in many homes and businesses.
Delbert graduated in 1956 from Whitman College with a BA in economics. He managed and herded cattle from 1960 through 1983. In 1985 he started Klicker Blueberries with former spouse Kim Klicker. To compliment the Christmas trees, he started his reindeer farm in 1990 and introduced Walla Walla to the mythical creatures and brought more attention to the classic Christmas tree. He raised both the Christmas trees and blueberries at the Klicker Homestead up Mill Creek Road, where his home was and where he passed on.
It was hard to find anyone Del did not already know. The way he talked to people meant you were already friends. If you needed help, he was there to lend a hand. He had a room for you to stay and be comfortable. He could not work Facebook but that did not matter when he remembered everybody’s phone number.
Delbert took every opportunity he could to go fishing with family and friends and even had gear for you to use. Whether you were on the field or on the stage, he was there to support you. He will be sorely missed by family, friends, and community, but know he is showering his support from heaven.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel, Vernon, and Thomas Klicker; his grandchildren, Aaron, Elijah, Chyane, and Madeline Klicker; and his brother, Bob Klicker. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Jake, Don, and Dave Klicker; his sister, Ruth Philips; and former spouse, Katherine Dian Drake.
Memorial contributions can be to Walla Walla Historical Society, Christian Aid Center, or a Charity of the donor’s choice though the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
His celebration of life will be Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 12:30 PM- 4:00 PM at Mill Creek at the Klicker Homestead, 61463 Mill Creek Rd, Walla Walla WA 99362.
