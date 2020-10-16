Delbert Roy Dodd
— October 10, 2020
Delbert Roy Dodd, passed away on October 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Dodd. He left behind his sister, Delores Rea; and several nieces and nephews; his daughter, Patsy Heimgartner; and his son, Delbert R. Dodd Jr. and his wife Cathy Dodd; three grandchildren, Greg Heimgartner, Chad Dodd and Travis Dodd; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Dodd, Deegan Dodd, Avery Dodd, and Ariana Dodd.
He was born and raised in Touchet, Washington on the family farm. At 18 years he entered the service and was in WWII, after which he returned home to farming. He later enjoyed antiquing with his wife and their business Countryside Antiques.
He was loved and will be missed by so many.
Viewing will be at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 11am to 6pm for family and close friends. A graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery to be held October 21, at 10 AM.