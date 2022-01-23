Delbert Marion Payne
April 3, 1927 — January 13, 2022
Delbert Payne was the eighth of 10 children born to Byron Payne and Myrtle (Adams) Payne. Delbert was born in La Junta, CO after which the family moved to Excelsior Springs, MO where he grew up, attended school, and worked.
Delbert served 2 years in the U.S. Army occupational forces in France and Germany following WWII. He had no weapon. After his service, he returned to Excelsior Springs, taking a job at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital as a plumber, pipefitter, and painter. It was in Excelsior Springs where Delbert met his future wife of over 70 years, Rosemarie “Susie” Ehlers, a medical lab technician originally from Minnesota.
After the local hospital closed in 1963, Delbert was transferred to the VA Hospital in Walla Walla, where he, Susie and their children moved. Delbert worked at the VA for over 2 decades until an occupational injury ended his career. After leaving work, he spent his remaining years in Walla Walla, where he continued to enjoy being a home handyman, helping friends, hunting wild mushrooms and berries, playing pool, and becoming a master of the local back roads through countless leisure drives. He especially enjoyed steelhead fishing over the years, with many trips to local river hot spots while making friends along the way.
Delbert is survived by his wife, Susie Payne; son, Timothy Payne; daughter, Paula (Payne) Carpenter; son-in-law, Don Carpenter; grandsons, Tyler, Chad and Alex Carpenter; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters and two brothers. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.