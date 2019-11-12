Delbert J. Sams
February 14, 1929 — November 6, 2019
Delbert Jasper Sams, 90, passed away on November 6th, 2019, at his home in Milton-Freewater. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 15th, at 11 a.m., at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. A Lunch will follow at the First Christian Church in Milton-Freewater.
Delbert was born to Andrew and Amy (Kelly) Sams, up the North Fork of the Walla Walla River, in his grandfather’s farmhouse. He spoke fondly of his childhood years spent on his grandfather Kelly’s sheep ranch and his grandfather Sams’ wheat ranch. He grew up riding horses, hunting, fishing and roaming the hills with his brothers, uncles, and friends.
Delbert attended elementary school at the Forks and told about getting to ride his horse to school. He then attended Grove and Central schools before graduating from Mac-Hi in 1947. As a junior in high school, he learned to fly airplanes and enjoyed taking his classmates and friends for airplane rides. He joined the Oregon National Guard when the unit was activated in Milton-Freewater in 1946. After graduating from high school, he attended Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon State College. He then worked for the Corp of Engineers in the construction of McNary Dam.
Delbert met the love of his life, Donna Brooks of Walla Walla, at a dance in 1948 and they were married in 1950. He entered the U.S. Army in 1950 serving in Texas, Germany, and Oklahoma. Donna was able to join him for much of his time in Germany, and they created memories and stories that lasted a lifetime. After being offered and declining entrance to helicopter pilot school, he received an honorable discharge from the armed forces in September 1953. He attended Oregon Technical Institute from 1953 to 1955 and later returned to Eastern Oregon State College, graduating in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in education.
Delbert and Donna raised three children, a daughter, Debbie, and two sons, Dennis and Duane. He taught at Umapine school for one year and then taught 6th grade at Ferndale school for 29 years until retiring in 1989. Delbert had a passion for teaching and developed lifelong friendships with his students. He always enjoyed talking with his former students, and in his later years, he “friended” many of them on Facebook.
In addition to teaching, Delbert had several interests and hobbies he pursued. He raised cattle and horses on his ranch. He enjoyed doing car restorations, including body and fender work. Delbert especially loved flying “taildragger” airplanes, eventually owning a Cessna and an Aeronca. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping and spending time with his family at “the falls” on his ranch. Delbert was proud of his “River Rat” status, and his children and grandchildren were always asking to hear about one of his “adventures” on the North Fork of the Walla Walla River.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Dennis (Cheryl) of Kennewick, Debbie (Keith) Truax of Milton-Freewater, Duane (Tracy) of Kennewick; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his brother, Leland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Amy, and brother, Dale.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Walla Walla Cancer Center, Walla Walla Community Hospice or the Humane Society.
Visit www.munsellerhodes.com to leave an online condolence.