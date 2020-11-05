Delbert C. Leighty
February 29, 1944 - October 25, 2020
Delbert C Leighty, known to most at “Deb” or “Del”, was born in Baker, Oregon, during a leap year, February 29, 1944. Deb enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18 and was an air traffic controller in Guam during the Vietnam War. After his service, he moved back to Milton Freewater where he met and fell in love with Cecelia Weiler, his wife and partner of 53 years. After Deb and Ceil got married in 1967, he obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and then his Masters degree in teaching from Western Oregon State College.
Deb taught 4th and 5th grade for most of his 30 plus years of teaching in the Athena Weston school district. Even after many years of retirement, people would often see him and exclaim he was their favorite teacher. His children also were treated kindly by association. At the end of his career, he became the media specialist, which was truly a passion for him. He always said it was his favorite time as an educator as he got to see all the kids and not just his classroom. After he retired from teaching he became a substitute teacher, “as long as it was raining” so it didn’t interfere with his golf time! Deb’s substitute kids loved him and knew him as the sub with the licorice.
Although he coached several sports throughout his teaching career including basketball, football, and little league baseball, his favorite time coaching was with the golf team at Mac-Hi in Milton Freewater where he coached for 14 years. He loved the game and would build sets of clubs for the kids that couldn’t afford their own clubs just so they could participate in the sport. This love of the game carried over to all his friends and family, as he was known as a great golf teacher, often giving lessons and helping many improve their swing. He was integral to the many years of successful Junior Golf camps at the M-F Golf Course, where his grandkids would also participate. All of whom have great memories of their time with grandpa during junior golf. But he wasn’t just a good coach he was also a good golfer himself, winning many tournaments and achieving 17 hole in ones, three of those happening in one month!
Deb was a hunter for most of his life, even purchasing property that he had hunted on as a kid, just because he knew it was a great area. Although he hadn’t actually shot an animal in several years because he was too soft hearted and would feel bad, he still enjoyed the camaraderie of his hunting buddies and his tree stand which was really a tree fort. At one point in his life he turned to bow hunting because he was such a good shot with a rifle that he felt it wasn’t fair to the animals to shoot them. However, in Deb fashion, he became extremely proficient with the bow also.
Probably his greatest accomplishment was being a father to three fantastic boys. His love of teaching and coaching shaped his children’s lives. They grew up, playing sports with a competitive and good sportsmanship spirit, knowing Dad was there to show them how to do almost anything.
He is survived by his wife, Cecelia; his three boys, Daniel and his wife Linda, Russell and his wife Sarah, and Ryan and his wife Carrie; his grandchildren, Gunnar, Lexi, Haydee, Coby, Noah, Jonathan, Jordan and Ethan; his siblings, Georgetta, Phyllis, Dorman, Donald, and Diane. Preceded in death by his sister, Thelma.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home which due to Covid restrictions, will be by invite only. A graveside service will be held for the public immediately following at 11:00 am at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. If you have any symptoms of Covid please stay home, the family is asking that if you attend, please wear a mask. If you feel the need to donate, please consider The Patrick E Gillette Scholarship Fund - in care of George Gillette at M-F Golf Course.
