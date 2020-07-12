Debra Michael
January 5, 1953 — July 5, 2020
Debbie was born in Walla Walla, on January 5, 1953. She and her husband Dave have resided in Weston, Oregon for more than 35 years. Debbie was at home with her husband and children by her side when she passed away, due to ALS, on July 5, 2020.
Survivors include husband Dave; children: Richard (Sondra) of Weston, Dawn (Jason) of Bend, and Bodi (Brandy) of Milton-Freewater; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Don Snider, twin brother, Dennis Snider; and sister, Denise Sampson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Daphne Snider.
Per Debbie’s request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Debbie’s name to Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E George Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The family would like to thank the Athena/ Weston Ambulance Crew, Providence St Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Life Flight Crew, Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington and Walla Walla Community Hospice for the kindness and care provided. Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com