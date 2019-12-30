Debra  L. Potter

Aug. 12, 1963 —  Dec. 29, 2019

RICHLAND - Walla Walla resident Debra Lynn Potter, 56, died Dec. 29, 2019, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.

