Debra “Deb” Susan English
December 29, 1954 — March 15, 2022
Debra “Deb” Susan English, 67, of Milton-Freewater, wife to Dennis English, passed into rest on March 15, 2022, in McCall, Idaho.
Deb is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Nancy Keto; and brother, Rand Walker. She is survived by husband, Dennis English of Milton-Freewater; and children, Alex English (wife Brittany), Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jillian Henderson (husband Paul), Milton Freewater.
Deb was born on December 29, 1954, in Caldwell, Idaho to Burton and Bette Ritter Walker. Her parents moved their family of five to McCall, Idaho in 1957 and founded Walker Funeral Home. Deb was the youngest in her family and embraced her early life in McCall.
Deb was always a vibrant girl who loved to sing. She attended grade school and junior high in her hometown of McCall, Idaho. For high school, she attended Gem State Academy in Caldwell, Idaho. Deb was an excellent student who made many friends and was elected class president. She later graduated in Gem State’s class of 1973.
Deb’s love of music led her to start work right after high school as a vocalist with the Christian gospel group Heritage Singers. The group performed internationally and domestically, producing several records. Deb then attended and graduated from Loma Linda University. She worked as a dental assistant and receptionist in several dental and orthodontist offices in southern California and Washington. On October 31, 1981, she married Dennis English in Las Vegas, Nevada. Deb was soon promoted to her favorite and most fulfilling job in which she really excelled: full-time Mom to children Alex and Jillian. Deb lived 30 years of her adult life working as a dental assistant and raising a family in Renton, Washington. She remained active in music and her church. In 2015 she and her husband retired to Milton-Freewater, Oregon for a simpler life.
Deb was so very kind and thoughtful in a world often cold and forgetful. She never missed a birthday, holiday, or condolence card for a friend or family member in need. She frequently remembered her extended family and friends and called to catch up and check on them. She loved to cook and invited nearby friends and family to share in the festivities at her table. There wasn’t a song she didn’t know or a concert she didn’t enjoy. She loved to sing and soak in the warmth of the sun as she gardened. She inspired a love of German cooking and gospel songs in many others. She was a master of crochet and felting. She gifted many of her creations to her family and friends. Her holiday fudge, divinity and cookies could make the top of everyone’s list each year. She had all the decency, kindness, and love of a generation nearly forgotten.
She made our world so full. She reminded us we were loved. She is dearly missed and will be treasured in our memories until we hold her again in our arms. Until that blessed morning, we will carry her in our hearts every step of the way.
A joint memorial service will be held with her recently deceased brother Rand Walker. The memorial will be held on May 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in McCall, Idaho at the Church of the Nazarene. Donations may be made in memoriam of Deb to the Heritage Singers or The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).