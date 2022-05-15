Deborah Ann (Gage) Preszler
December 13, 1948 — December 4, 2021
How do you write an obituary for such an amazing woman? Well I guess we start with who she was and how things began for her...so here it is. Deborah Ann (Gage) Preszler, a wonderful nurse, a lover of all the critters, an outdoorsy tom girl, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and eternal farm girl, died on December 4, in Grants Pass, OR while fighting the COVID-19 virus. She was 72 years young.
This amazing farm girl was born December 13, 1948, to Warren and Deloris Gage in Langdon, North Dakota. She was raised on a wheat farm and embraced the lifestyle to the fullest with her three siblings. As a young adult she traveled west to Everett, Washington in 1969, where while earning her nursing degree and being active in youth groups she met Ronald Preszler, her husband of nearly 50 years. Together they had four children, Kurt Julius Preszler (Danni), Kristen Ann Ward (Jeff), Mandy Kay Tew (Greg), and Megan Renee Ravenscroft (Brian Fullen).
As life happens, Deb and Ron worked for Veterans Affairs medical facilities in Sheridan, WY, Hot Springs, SD, Tacoma, WA, White City, OR, Roseburg, OR, Miles City, MT, and Walla Walla, where she retired to her little farm in 2009 after working for 28 years for the VA. She was a dedicated nurse who loved caring for our veterans. Deb also volunteered for the Red Cross at various times throughout her career. As a believer she used every opportunity, including nursing, to share her faith with others.
After retirement she was able to dedicate her time and energy into refining her beloved little farm. Anyone who knows Deb, knows the grass does not grow beneath her boots. She frequently would buck bales or be on her tractor until well after dark, all the while smiling beneath the dirt on her face. She had a love for all the critters and used her nursing skills to properly pamper her pasture pets. Many bummer lambs were raised in the house, taken on vacation or even received shoulder rides to and from the barn. Deb and Ron took great pride in building a place where family and friends could gather and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Many summer evenings were spent sitting on the back deck drinking tea and watching the baby humans and pets playing in the lawn. I’m sure all the grand kids, of which she had many... blood related or gathered, would share their memories of grandma strolling to the barn with her graying tousled hair, shorts and cowboy boots. Deb was such an adventurous, loyal, hardworking, dirty joke laughing, kind hearted woman.
We are at a loss to fully describe the loving and lovable person our mother was but after her passing a neighbor and friend of Deb’s stopped by and shared the best description we’ve heard of her so far, “Deb was such an interesting person who was so interested in others”... yes that was the woman we were blessed to have as our matriarch.
She is survived by her father who is a WWII veteran, Warren Gage; her husband, Ron Preszler; her three siblings, Dennis Gage (Sheila Flynn), Roger Gage (Jane), Gail Weston (Harold); and her non blood siblings, Paula and Rick Farley as well as Karen Pearson, her children; 12 grandchildren, “adopted” grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many grand and great-grand dogs... and cats. Preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother, Delores (Schmidt) Gage; her infant brother, Lynn Michael; and her sister-in law, Dianna Gage.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Deb, June 4, at 2 pm at her farm. All who knew Deb are welcome to join us, 85335 Hwy 339, Milton-Freewater.