Debora Bourne
June 23, 1942 — July 22, 2020
Debora Houtman was born to Johannes and Helena Houtman in the town of Ede, the Netherlands on June 23, 1942, during World War II. It would be three more years of war before the German troops in Holland surrendered on the 5th of May 1945, upon the liberation of Holland by the Allied troops.
While still in The Netherlands Debora’s family applied for immigration to Australia, England, Ireland, Canada and the U.S. They were accepted for immigration by Canada and arrived in British Columbia with Debora’s new sister Helena (Lenie) in early 1948.
While in British Columbia they made their home on a farm on Lulu Island where there was work and Debora went to a Canadian Elementary School. While in Canada Debora’s father with the help of a sponsor was able to obtain the promise of work at a nursery in Seattle. However, now that they had a sponsor they had to wait for a year in Canada before they could enter the U.S. Debora’s original Immigration Green Card shows that the family entered the U.S. at Blaine, Washington on May 9, 1949.
Debora and her family was always very proud that they had made it to America and were excited about meeting new friends and learning about the new country and the anticipation of becoming U.S. citizens; and no more wars.
Debora’s education and personality flourished in the 1950s Seattle School system where she made many new friends and became an American Teenager. Debora attended Lincoln High School in the Wallingford area of Seattle. Debora took business classes in high school and graduated from Lincoln in 1960.
After high school she worked for a Public Accounting firm in downtown Seattle. She soon became the office assistant and stenographer for Professor Willis in the English Department at the University of Washington. Professor Willis took a liking to Debora and would often give Debora her Husky football tickets. Debora enjoyed working in the English department and became a University Of Washington football fan and avid Husky supporter which she remained.
There was a big change in Debora’s life in February of 1961. When Debora drove into Dick’s Drive In on NE 45th Street in Seattle on the evening of February 3rd after a University of Washington Hub Dance, she had no idea she was about to meet Gary, her future husband. It was truly a chance meeting. They talked for a while before he asked if he could call her. She said “No! You are too short for me”. But Gary asked her to please get out of her car. After they both stood up Debora realized that he was actually taller than she thought, she then consented and said “Well alright you will do, you can call me.” They were married the following year on February 24, 1962. This turned out to be a romance that lasted for the rest of her life, more than 60 years later.
Debora was very happy to become a mother. She did enjoy watching her son Darren and daughter Daphne grow up. Whether on a long camping trip to Canada with the dogs where the bears raided the camp grounds or quick trips to the San Juan Islands to catch crab Debora loved the outdoors.
Debora became a soccer mom when both Darren and Daphne wanted to play soccer on their school team and travel to other towns. The whole soccer scene was a great experience for Debora and the Family. They loved the trips to British Columbia.
After raising Darren and Daphne, Debora had the freedom to travel and she took advantage of it. She would occasionally go with Gary on his business trips out of town especially to interesting destinations. Debora would take the car and explore the town.
Debora was a wonderful cook and she loved to entertain friends with good food and good stories. For a few years she took gourmet cooking classes and would exchange invitations with fellow classmates to host wonderful dinners. At last count she kept a library of over two hundred cook books and numerous large file draws of recipes.
Also fun, but not so gourmet were the Husky Tailgates at the Museum of History parking lot at the University. One time Debora heated up the tailgate food with a Texas recipe of Chili Con Queso dip with Jalapeno chilies. Wow! After that people brought Joe-Joe French fries for dipping.
She was a member of the Lake Washington Garden club for some time and hosted numerous lunches. She further developed her abilities in the art of growing and arranging flowers for charity and for the learning experience.
One of the events in her live that gave Debora great pleasure was the opportunity to adopt her grandchild who was in need of special love from the time of birth. Max is now 18 and about to take on life outside the family.
On Debora’s next journey she is leaving behind: Gary Bourne, husband; children: Darren Bourne, Daphne Bourne and Max Bourne; sister, Lenie and husband Clyde Moslander; and also sister, Joanne and husband Dick Kirk; grandchildren: Megan Ruble and Ryan Anderson; great-grandchildren: Madison Melum, Abby Bates and Silas Ruble.
Contributions can be made to Pediatric Infant Care Center, Kent, WA and the American Cancer Society.