Woodrow E. Pallis

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SUNDAY ALONG
THE BASE OF THE WASHINGTON BLUE MOUNTAINS...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
along the base of the Blue Mountains.
* WHERE...Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected east of
Waitsburg and Walla Walla.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&