William B. Marsh

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the
following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of
Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of
Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and
streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain expected to continue over the watch area trough this
morning. More rain is then expected tonight and Sunday with
some brief locally heavy showers possible on Sunday afternoon
and evening with showers and thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
