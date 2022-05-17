Wayne Saxey May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne SaxeyNov. 2, 1943 — May 13, 2022WALLA WALLA - Wayne Saxey, 78, died May 13, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage