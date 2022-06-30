Wayne Martin Fondahn Jun 30, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALLA WALLA - Wayne Martin Fondahn, January 9, 1927 - June 25, 2022, 95, died June 25, 2022, at home. Arrangements are through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wayne Martin Fondahn Groseclose Herring Arrangement Funeral Home Ichthyology Walla Walla Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage