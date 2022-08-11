Wanda Eunice Anderson Aug 11, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wanda Eunice Anderson of Milton-Freewater, Oregon passed away August 7, 2022 at her home at the age of 90 years. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is in care of arrangements.DOB 6-20-1932 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wanda Eunice Anderson Oregon Funeral Home Pass Away Year Arrangement Care Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage