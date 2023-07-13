Virginia Gail Gregory Jul 13, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (Aug. 29, 1941 – July 10, 2023)WALLA WALLA – Virginia Gail Gregory, 81, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home.Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors and Crematory, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Special Coverage 39 Under 39 FAQ: U-B Print Changes COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage